Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
25.01.2023

Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2022: Ore Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.01.2023
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput in December 2022
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    18.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in December 2022 dropped by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Baltic basinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    17.01.2023
    Fish and Seafood Rail Transportation Up in 2022
    During 2022, Russian Railways transported 752,7 thousand tons of fish and seafood from Primorsky […]
    2022FishPrimorsky KraySeafood
    0
    24.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    Container traffic via the Russian Far East sea ports made 207.7 thousand TEU in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Far East BasinPortsContainer Shipping
    0
    09.01.2023
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2022: Crude Oil Down
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in November 2022 increased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    09.01.2023
    Russian Railways Post Better Operational Results for 2022 than Expected
    During the full year of 2022, Russian Railways loaded 1,234.3 mn tons of cargo. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022CommoditiesRail freightCargo
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    18.01.2023 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    18.01.2023 Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login