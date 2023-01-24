Information analysis agency
Новые образцы спасательных шлюпок на Средне-Невском судостроительном заводе
24.01.2023

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to Develop New Lifeboats

    • Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in Leningrad region has won a subsidy from the RF Ministry of industry and trade to design and start serial production of lifeboats for civil fleet including nuclear icebreakers.

    According to United Shipbuilding Corporation, the lifeboats are to have a capacity of 16 to 65 people. The yard is also to design duty boats with a capacity of 6 to 15 people.

    The serial production is to start in 2025. The boats are to be made of non-flammable fiberglass and withstand the temperature between minus 45 and plus 45 degrees.

    The yard is also to develop lifeboat launching devices.

    The contract provides for designing five types of open and closed lifeboats for nuclear icebreakers, tankers, bulkers, fishing and auxiliary vessels, and offshore drilling rigs.

    Most of them will be equipped with diesel engines and will be capable of sailing at a speed of no less than 20 knots and will have a crew of three.

    Photo: USC


