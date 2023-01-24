Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В России запущена программа страхования критического импорта
24.01.2023

Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route

    • RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order defining the procedures to finance designing and implementing a digital ecosystem of the Northern Sea Route.

    The project is aimed at developing an “ice navigator” that will be capable of plotting a precise and safe route in the ever changing conditions of the Arctic Ocean.

    During 2023-2024, 3.8 bn rubles ($54 mn) is to be subsidized for the purpose from the federal budget.

    Developing the digital ecosystem includes equipping vessels operating in the Northern Sea Route as well as ice reconnaissance aircraft with onboard automated information and measuring complexes. Such complexes are expected to improve the precision of meteorological and ice conditions assessment.

    The data on weather conditions, vessel and icebreaker positions, and port operations will be accumulated in the Single Northern Sea Route services platform and will be available for registered users including shippers, ship owners, ship masters and insurance companies.

    The digital ecosystem is planned to be developed by mid-2025. The project is part of the Northern Sea Route Development federal project.

    Photo: RF Government press office


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    19.01.2023
    34 Million Tons of Cargo Passed Northern Sea Route in 2022
    Sea freight by the Northern Sea Route exceeded 34 mn tons, 2 mn tons […]
    2022ArcticSea freightRosatomflot
    0
    11.01.2023
    Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    More than 70 bn rubles ($996.7 bn) will be invested into the construction of […]
    ArcticGovernmentIcebreakersNuclear
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    18.01.2023 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    18.01.2023 Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login