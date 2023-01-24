Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route

RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order defining the procedures to finance designing and implementing a digital ecosystem of the Northern Sea Route.

The project is aimed at developing an “ice navigator” that will be capable of plotting a precise and safe route in the ever changing conditions of the Arctic Ocean.

During 2023-2024, 3.8 bn rubles ($54 mn) is to be subsidized for the purpose from the federal budget.

Developing the digital ecosystem includes equipping vessels operating in the Northern Sea Route as well as ice reconnaissance aircraft with onboard automated information and measuring complexes. Such complexes are expected to improve the precision of meteorological and ice conditions assessment.

The data on weather conditions, vessel and icebreaker positions, and port operations will be accumulated in the Single Northern Sea Route services platform and will be available for registered users including shippers, ship owners, ship masters and insurance companies.

The digital ecosystem is planned to be developed by mid-2025. The project is part of the Northern Sea Route Development federal project.

