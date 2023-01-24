Information analysis agency
В морском порту Магадан реконструируют причал
24.01.2023

Berth Modernization Project for Magadan Approved

    • The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the design estimates and documentation for the modernization of Berth 5 in the sea port of Magadan.

    The berth was built in 1976 and was declared inoperable in 2019. Due to the stoppage of operations at Berth 5 Magadan Port is loosing capacity. The berth modernization will allow of not just retaining but increasing the port capacity.

    The project provides for optimizing the technology in such a way so as to cut the construction period and costs.

    On completing the project, the berth length will make 226.6 m and the project capacity will be about 50.9 thousand containers annually.

    The berth will be utilized 24/7 365 days a year.

    Photo: Rosmorport


