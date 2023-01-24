Berth Modernization Project for Magadan Approved

The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the design estimates and documentation for the modernization of Berth 5 in the sea port of Magadan.

The berth was built in 1976 and was declared inoperable in 2019. Due to the stoppage of operations at Berth 5 Magadan Port is loosing capacity. The berth modernization will allow of not just retaining but increasing the port capacity.

The project provides for optimizing the technology in such a way so as to cut the construction period and costs.

On completing the project, the berth length will make 226.6 m and the project capacity will be about 50.9 thousand containers annually.

The berth will be utilized 24/7 365 days a year.

Photo: Rosmorport