Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В 2023 году грузопоток по коридору «Север – Юг» может вырасти почти на 80%
23.01.2023

Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023

    • RF Vice Premier Andrey Belousov has held a meeting of the RF Government Coordination Center to discuss the main tasks in respect of international transport corridors development in 2023.

    According to the RF Government press office, Deputy Transport Minister Valentin Ivanov told the meeting about the planned freight transportation increase by the North-South International Transport Corridor, and in the Azov and Black Sea and Eastern directions.

    The RF Ministry of transport forecasts a 79% growth by the North-South transport corridor, a 21% growth in the Azov and Black Seas direction and an 8% growth in the Eastern direction.

    To help this growth happen, a number of measures is to be implemented including those aimed at infrastructure expansion, customs, plant, veterinary and sanitary control procedures optimization and logistics services improvement.

    Photo: RF Government press office


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.01.2023
    Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    More than 70 bn rubles ($996.7 bn) will be invested into the construction of […]
    ArcticGovernmentIcebreakersNuclear
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.01.2023 TransContainer Carried 5% More Laden Containers in 2022
    24.01.2023 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports Up 8.5% in December 2022
    20.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 8.2% in December
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    18.01.2023 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    18.01.2023 Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.01.2023 Russia to Develop Digital Platform for Northern Sea Route
    23.01.2023 Freight Traffic by North-South Corridor May Grow 79% in 2023
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login