2,4 млрд инвестиций в СПГ-терминалы в Мурманске и на Камчатке
23.01.2023

2.4 Billion Investment for Murmansk and Kamchatka LNG Projects

    • Arkticheskaya Perevalka (Arctic Transshipment), a subsidiary of Novatek responsible for the LNG terminal projects in Murmansk region and on the Kamchatka Peninsula, has an agreement with Russian Far east and Arctic Development Corporation to invest more than 2.4 bn rubles ($34.1 mn) into the projects.

    According to the RF Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the project envisage delivery of LNG from Arctic fields to the marine terminals by Arctic class LNG carriers, and transshipment into floating storage facilities for shot- storage, or immediate ship to ship transfer on board conventional LNG tankers.

    Each of the terminals (one in Murmansk region and one in Kamchatka) will consist of a floating storage facility and two anchorages for ship to ship transfer. The annual transshipment capacity of each will exceed 20 mn tons.

    The Murmansk terminal will be located in the Ura Bay of the Barents Sea. It will have an auxiliary berth for port fleet vessels and shore-based infrastructure including a border crossing checkpoint. The temporary anchorage for ship to ship transfer will be located in the Kildinsky Strait.

    Photo: Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic


