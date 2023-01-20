Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-November 2022

During January-November 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union increased by 8.7% year-on-year up to 246.5 bn euro.

According to Eurostat, while export from EU countries into Russia was down 36.7% during the 11 months of 2022 to 51.6 bn euro, import from Russia to the European Union grew by 34.1% up to 194.9 bn euro.

In November 2022, European exports to Russia declined by 40% year-on-year down to 5.1 bn euro, but grew by 18.6% month-on-month.

Russian exports to the EU decreased by 24.7% year-on-year to 13.7 bn euro, and increased by 3% month-on-month.

In January-November 2022 Russia rated the ninth largest importer from the EU. Among the largest exporters to the EU countries, Russia ranked the fourth after China, the USA and Great Britain.