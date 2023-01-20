Information analysis agency
Возобновлено движение экспортных грузов через МАПП Забайкальск
20.01.2023

Export Traffic via Zabaikalsk Resumes

    • Starting January 16, export freight traffic via the international road cross-border checkpoint of Zabaikalsk on the Russia-China border resumed, the Chita Customs reports.

    China suspended export traffic via Zabaikalsk in November 2020 due to pandemic-induced restrictions.

    According to the Chita Customs, in 2020 export freight traffic via Zabaikalsk made 115.4 thousand tons, with some 25 trucks crossing the border daily.

    The bulk of export traffic was confectionery and sawn goods.

    Photo: Far Eastern Customs Office


