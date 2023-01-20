Information analysis agency
«Дело» увеличило скорость обработки паромов
20.01.2023

Delo Group Doubles Handling Performance for Ferry Cargoes from Turkey

    • Stevedoring company DeloPorts and multimodal transport operator Ruscom, both parts of Delo Group, have doubled the handling speed for ferries with trucks arriving from Turkey to Novorossiysk.

    The handling time was cut down to 17 minutes per vehicle unit since the launch of a ferry line in November 2022, Delo Group said in a statement.

    The process includes procedures from the moment the vessel is moored to the arrival of vehicles at the inland terminal: unloading, border control, initial customs inspection, transport control and equipping semi-trailers with navigation seals, as well as transportation to the inland terminal.

    Reducing the handing time for vehicles is expected improve the quality of services and increase the throughput. Since November 2022 a total of 430 trucks and 191 units of other rolling equipment have been processed at the NUTEP terminal as part of the ferry service.

    CEO of DeloPorts Igor Yakovenko noted: “Thanks to a well-organized cooperation of all agencies involved in handling vehicles, we managed to significantly improve the quality of the process in a short time and now we can gradually increase the volume of trucks’ traffic through the port of Novorossiysk, providing a reliable service for importers”.

    Photo: Delo Group


