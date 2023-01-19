Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Перевозки по Севморпути в 2022 году составили 34 млн тонн
19.01.2023

34 Million Tons of Cargo Passed Northern Sea Route in 2022

    • Sea freight by the Northern Sea Route exceeded 34 mn tons, 2 mn tons above the target, State Corporation Rosatom, which is responsible for the Northern Sea Route Development federal project, said in a statement.

    Russian companies provided a growth of 966 thousand tons, shipping 3% more cargo by the Northern Sea Route in 2022 than in 2021.

    The main driver of growth was LNG. During 2022, LNG transportation by the Northern Sea Rote was up 1.2 mn tons, container transportation grew by 226 thousand tons, and dry bulk by 109 thosuand tons.

    The major shippers that use the Northern Sea Route are Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, and Gazpromneft.

    Rosatom’ subsidiary Atomflot deploys seven nuclear powered icebreakers in the Northern Sea route basin, including three Design 22220 vessels, which are the world’s largest and most powerful.

    Photo: Rosatom


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 27.9% in December 2022
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports declined 27.9% year-on-year in December 2022 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsContainer Shipping
    0
    18.01.2023
    Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Global Ports Investments PLC has announced its operational results for Q4 2022 and FY […]
    2022Global PortsThroughput
    0
    10.01.2023
    Russian Transport Sector in January-November 2022: Freight Traffic Down 1.1%
    During January-November 2022, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    2022Air freightRussian FederationSea freight
    0
    11.01.2023
    Russian Railways’ 2022 Result Level with 2021
    Russian Railways have reported a 0,3% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for the […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022ContainersRussian Railways
    0
    17.01.2023
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in November 2022: Liquid Chemicals Up
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughput
    0
    11.01.2023
    Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    More than 70 bn rubles ($996.7 bn) will be invested into the construction of […]
    ArcticGovernmentIcebreakersNuclear
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    18.01.2023 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    18.01.2023 Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    16.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 27.9% in December 2022
    13.01.2023 New Service from Turkey to Novorossiysk
    12.01.2023 TransContainer Starts Carrying Containers in Gondola Cars
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login