34 Million Tons of Cargo Passed Northern Sea Route in 2022

Sea freight by the Northern Sea Route exceeded 34 mn tons, 2 mn tons above the target, State Corporation Rosatom, which is responsible for the Northern Sea Route Development federal project, said in a statement.

Russian companies provided a growth of 966 thousand tons, shipping 3% more cargo by the Northern Sea Route in 2022 than in 2021.

The main driver of growth was LNG. During 2022, LNG transportation by the Northern Sea Rote was up 1.2 mn tons, container transportation grew by 226 thousand tons, and dry bulk by 109 thosuand tons.

The major shippers that use the Northern Sea Route are Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, and Gazpromneft.

Rosatom’ subsidiary Atomflot deploys seven nuclear powered icebreakers in the Northern Sea route basin, including three Design 22220 vessels, which are the world’s largest and most powerful.

Photo: Rosatom