Zvezda Shipyard Inaugurates Pipe Workshop

A pipe workshop has been put into operation at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in the Russian Far East. The workshop covers more than 7,000 sqm and has a capacity of 13,000 tons of metal per year, the yard said in a statement.

The new facility will be used to manufacture pipes from high-carbon and high-quality stainless sorts of steel and copper and nickel alloys for building ice-strengthened Aframax tankers and ice-strengthened auxiliary vessels.

The new workshop is highly automated and robotized. It is expected to improve the efficiency and speed of vessel hull manufacturing as well as to increase the degree of localization.

According to Zvezda, the yard has so far won over 60 orders including those for a Leader Project nuclear-powered icebreaker, new generation tankers, Arctic shuttle tankers, LNG carriers, and multi-functional supply vessels.

Three Aframax tankers built at Zvezda have already been delivered to the customers, Rosnefteflot and Sovcomflot. Currently, four more Aframax tankers are under construction.

Photo: Zvezda