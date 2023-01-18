Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products

Speaking at a videoconference meeting on economic issues, RF President Vladimir Putin suggested stopping roundwood exports and raw wood and supply it to the domestic market and later to supply products with a greater added value.

“Frankly, we have talked about this many times when limiting the export of roundwood. This was our goal, but not everything was finalised. We were talking about the necessity to give up the export of roundwood and raw wood and supply all of it to the domestic market and later to supply products with greater added value. Now it is necessary to expedite this process as much as possible. As I have said, we have the objective basis and every opportunity for this,” the Kremlin press office quotes the President as saying.

Putin also suggested establishing agri products reserves in Russia instead of exporting large quantities abroad.

Photo: Kremlin press office