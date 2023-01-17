Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee

According to the RF Ministry of finance, the fee for crude oil export is to be cut by $3.9 per ton to make $12.8 per ton w.e.f. February 1, 2023.

The export due for light oil products and oils will be cut from the current $5 per ton down to $3.8 per ton, and that for dark oil products from $16.7 per ton down to $12.8 per ton.

The export fee for petrol will be cut down to $3.8 per ton, and that for naphta from $16.7 per ton down to $9.1 per ton.

The export fee for liquefied gas will make $21 per ton, and that for pure LPG fractions will be $18.9 per ton.

The export fee for coke will be set at $0.8 per ton.

At present, the export fee for crude oil makes $16.7 per tons.