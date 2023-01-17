Fish and Seafood Rail Transportation Up in 2022

During 2022, Russian Railways transported 752,7 thousand tons of fish and seafood from Primorsky Kray in the Russian Far East, up 9.4% above the result of 2021, which was a historic highest, the railway operator said in its social media account.

In December, Russian Railways loaded 71.6 thousand tons of fish and other seafood, up 2.3% year-on-year.

Containerized fish and seafood transportation in 2022 made 550.3 thousand tons, up 26.8% year-on-year. Fish and seafood transportation in refrigerator cars was down 17.75 to 202.4 thousand tons.

The most popular destinations for fish and seafood from Primorsky Kray is Moscow region, the Urals and Siberia.

Photo: Russian Railways