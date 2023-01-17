Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Перевозка тихоокеанских морепродуктов на РЖД, итоги 2022 года
17.01.2023

Fish and Seafood Rail Transportation Up in 2022

    • During 2022, Russian Railways transported 752,7 thousand tons of fish and seafood from Primorsky Kray in the Russian Far East, up 9.4% above the result of 2021, which was a historic highest, the railway operator said in its social media account.

    In December, Russian Railways loaded 71.6 thousand tons of fish and other seafood, up 2.3% year-on-year.

    Containerized fish and seafood transportation in 2022 made 550.3 thousand tons, up 26.8% year-on-year. Fish and seafood transportation in refrigerator cars was down 17.75 to 202.4 thousand tons.

    The most popular destinations for fish and seafood from Primorsky Kray is Moscow region, the Urals and Siberia.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.01.2023
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 27.9% in December 2022
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports declined 27.9% year-on-year in December 2022 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsContainer Shipping
    0
    19.01.2023
    34 Million Tons of Cargo Passed Northern Sea Route in 2022
    Sea freight by the Northern Sea Route exceeded 34 mn tons, 2 mn tons […]
    2022ArcticSea freightRosatomflot
    0
    19.01.2023
    Russian Baltic Ports in November 2022: Liquid Foodstuffs Up
    In December 2022, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 20.4 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    18.01.2023
    Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    Global Ports Investments PLC has announced its operational results for Q4 2022 and FY […]
    2022Global PortsThroughput
    0
    13.01.2023
    Car Sales in Russia Down 59% in 2022
    In December 2022 the sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia […]
    2022AEBAutomotiveCar sales
    0
    09.01.2023
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2022: Crude Oil Down
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in November 2022 increased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    19.01.2023 New Rail Service from Moscow to China
    18.01.2023 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 71.5% in December2022
    18.01.2023 Global Ports Posts Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Operational Results
    16.01.2023 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 27.9% in December 2022
    13.01.2023 New Service from Turkey to Novorossiysk
    12.01.2023 TransContainer Starts Carrying Containers in Gondola Cars
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.01.2023 Putin Suggests Limiting Exports of Wood and Agri Products
    17.01.2023 Russia Cuts Oil Export Fee
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login