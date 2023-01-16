Information analysis agency
«Дело» назначило старшего вице-президента по операционной деятельности
16.01.2023

Senior Vice President for Operations and GR of Delo Group’s Management Company Appointed

    • Denis Ilatovsky has been appointed senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo Management Company (the parent company of Delo Group) effective January 16, 2023, the Group said in a statement.

    Within the Group, he will oversee the improvement of business processes to improve operational performance and interaction between the Group’s companies. Besides, Ilatovsky will coordinate relations with the authorities.

    Ilatovsky was born in 1971. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of Steel and Alloys in 1994 and completed the Executive MBA program at Antwerp Management School in 2011.

    He was CEO of the Baltic Terminal (Ust-Luga) in 2008-2012, Director of Logistics of United Metallurgical Company in 2010-2012, Deputy CEO and Director of Logistics of SUEK in 2012-2021, CEO of NTK LLC (the main transport asset of SUEK Group and EuroChem) in 2021-2022.

    “Denis Ilatovsky has extensive experience in managing logistics assets and organizing interaction with public authorities of various levels. We expect that his knowledge of the industry and professionalism will allow us to ensure the effective work of the areas he supervises, which is of fundamental importance in conditions of dynamic expansion of Delo Group’s business scale,” said Dmitry Pankov, CEO of Delo Management Company.

    Photo: SUEK


