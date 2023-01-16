Information analysis agency
Рус
В.Путин поддержал создание портовой экономической зоны в Башкирии
16.01.2023

Port Economic Zone Project for Bashkiria

    • A special port economic zone may be established in Bashkiria, suggested Radiy Khabirov, Had of the republic, during his recent meeting with RF President Vladimir Putin.

    The project envisages establishing a special port economic zone in Agidel in North Bashkiria using the inland waterways from the Belaya River to the Kama and the Volga to the Caspian and by the Caspian to Iran.

    The site has port infrastructure including berths that used to accommodate tankers, but dredging of the Belaya River will be required.

    Photo: Kremlin press office


