Новый турецкий контейнерный сервис в Новороссийске
13.01.2023

New Service from Turkey to Novorossiysk

    • Turkish liner operator Sidra Line launched a new service branded NVX (Novorossiysk Express Service) from Istanbul to Novorossiysk in December last year.

    The service deploys two container ships, the 361 TEU “Commander” and the 374 TEU “Keremcan”. The service call at Novorossiysk on a weekly basis. In January, Izmit is added to the rotation.

    According to Splash, Sidra Line was founded in May 2022 and is managed by a former top manager of COSCO Shipping’s Turkey subsidiary.

    At present, several Turkish operators are present in Novorossiysk, including Arkas/EMES, Admiral Container Lines, Akkon Lines, and Medkon Lines.


