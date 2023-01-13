Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Ледовые ограничения в Высоцке и Выборге
13.01.2023

Ice Restrictions in Vyborg and Vyssotsk

    • Taking into account the ice conditions forecast and the actual situation in the Gulf of Finland, the following restrictions are put into force w.e.f. January 25, 2023 in the ports of Vyborg and Vyssotsk:

    • Barges pulled by tugs are not allowed to sail;
    • Vessels without an ice class are allowed to navigate only escorted by icebreakers;
    • Vessels with an Ice1 ice class and above are allowed to navigate with or without icebreaking support on permission and using recommendations of the icebreaker.

    Orders to this effect were issued by Harbour Masters of Vyborg and Vyssotsk.


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.01.2023
    Icebreaking Period Starts in Primorsk
    Starting January 8, 2023, icebreaking period is in force in the port of Primorsk […]
    IcebreakersPrimorskWinter navigation
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.01.2023 New Service from Turkey to Novorossiysk
    12.01.2023 TransContainer Starts Carrying Containers in Gondola Cars
    11.01.2023 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-November 2022
    11.01.2023 Russian Railways’ 2022 Result Level with 2021
    10.01.2023 NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    30.12.2022 Global Ports Consolidates Russian Terminals
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login