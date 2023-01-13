Ice Restrictions in Vyborg and Vyssotsk

Taking into account the ice conditions forecast and the actual situation in the Gulf of Finland, the following restrictions are put into force w.e.f. January 25, 2023 in the ports of Vyborg and Vyssotsk:

Barges pulled by tugs are not allowed to sail;

Vessels without an ice class are allowed to navigate only escorted by icebreakers;

Vessels with an Ice1 ice class and above are allowed to navigate with or without icebreaking support on permission and using recommendations of the icebreaker.

Orders to this effect were issued by Harbour Masters of Vyborg and Vyssotsk.