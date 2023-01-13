Car Sales in Russia Down 59% in 2022

In December 2022 the sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia decreased by 50,2 % compared to December 2021, and amounted to 64,072 cars, according to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC).

In 2022, new car and LCV sales decreased by 58.8% or by 979,410 units in comparison with the previous year. 687,370 cars were sold in January-December, 2022.

Lada remained the leader of the Russian car market in December 2022 with its sales down 19.8% year-on-year to 24 thousand units.

UAZ climbed up to the second position in the rating selling some 10.8 thousand units, up 3.1-fold year-on-year and up 3.1_fold month-on-month.

GAZ commercial vehicles continued to rate the third with some 8.6 thousand units, down 22.2% year-on-year.

Renault sold 4.8 thousand units, down 59.8% year-on-year, and rated the fourth.

China’s Haval stepped down to the fifth position with some 4.6 thousand units sold, up 5.9% year-on-year.

Most of the brands sold in the Russian market demonstrated a negative trend in December 2022, the few exceptions apart from Russia’s UAZ and GAZ mentioned above being China’s Geely, Changan, DFM and also mentioned earlier Haval.