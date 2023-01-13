Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Продажи автомобилей в России в 2022 году упали более чем наполовину
13.01.2023

Car Sales in Russia Down 59% in 2022

    • In December 2022 the sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia decreased by 50,2 % compared to December 2021, and amounted to 64,072 cars, according to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC).

    In 2022, new car and LCV sales decreased by 58.8% or by 979,410 units in comparison with the previous year. 687,370 cars were sold in January-December, 2022.

    Lada remained the leader of the Russian car market in December 2022 with its sales down 19.8% year-on-year to 24 thousand units.

    UAZ climbed up to the second position in the rating selling some 10.8 thousand units, up 3.1-fold year-on-year and up 3.1_fold month-on-month.

    GAZ commercial vehicles continued to rate the third with some 8.6 thousand units, down 22.2% year-on-year.

    Renault sold 4.8 thousand units, down 59.8% year-on-year, and rated the fourth.

    China’s Haval stepped down to the fifth position with some 4.6 thousand units sold, up 5.9% year-on-year.

    Chart by Visualizer
    Chart by Visualizer

    Most of the brands sold in the Russian market demonstrated a negative trend in December 2022, the few exceptions apart from Russia’s UAZ and GAZ mentioned above being China’s Geely, Changan, DFM and also mentioned earlier Haval.


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.01.2023
    Russian Railways’ 2022 Result Level with 2021
    Russian Railways have reported a 0,3% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for the […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022ContainersRussian Railways
    0
    11.01.2023
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-November 2022
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 3.9 mn TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsContainer ShippingStevedoring companies
    0
    10.01.2023
    NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    NUTEP Container Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts terminal holding, set a monthly record […]
    2022Delo GroupgrainsNUTEP
    0
    09.01.2023
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2022: Crude Oil Down
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in November 2022 increased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    12.01.2023
    TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in January-November 2022
    The total cargo throughput of all the Russian sea ports during January-November 2022 increased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    10.01.2023
    Russian Black Sea Terminals Increase Grain Handling in December 2022
    In December 2022, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled some 2.83 mn […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022grainsPortsThroughput
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.01.2023 New Service from Turkey to Novorossiysk
    12.01.2023 TransContainer Starts Carrying Containers in Gondola Cars
    11.01.2023 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-November 2022
    11.01.2023 Russian Railways’ 2022 Result Level with 2021
    10.01.2023 NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    30.12.2022 Global Ports Consolidates Russian Terminals
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    11.01.2023 Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login