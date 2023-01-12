Information analysis agency
12.01.2023

TransContainer Starts Carrying Containers in Gondola Cars

    • TransContainer is developing regular transportation of containers in gondola cars from the Russian Far East to Moscow and Moscow region.

    The first train consisting of 57 gondola cars with 114 TEU laden with consumer goods from China started from the railway station in Nakhodka, where containers were delivered by road from the maritime terminal of Vostohchnaya Stevedoring Company and arrived at the station of Kuntsevo-2 on January 10.

    The transit time by rail made 12 days. When containers are reloaded from gondola cars onto fitting platforms at Siberian stations, the delivery time is longer.

    TransContainer is currently negotiating with customers on organizing train service using gondola cars from the Russian Far East to the station of Selyatino in Moscow region.

    Using gondola cars to transport containers is no so advanced technologically as fitting platforms, but under the current conditions of congestion in the Russian Far East this option helps mitigate the misbalance of export and import flows and ensure evacuating containers from the ports, TransContainer said.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


