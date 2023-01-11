Government to Subsidize Nuclear-Powered Icebreakers Construction

More than 70 bn rubles ($996.7 bn) will be invested into the construction of the fifth and sixth serial Design 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers. An order to this decree has been signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin, the Government press office reports. The budget investment will amount to 58.9 bn rubles ($837/8 mn).

The two 60 MWt 1763 m LOA 34 m beam icebreakers with a displacement of 33,500 tons are to be delivered in 2028 and 2030 respectively. They will be deployed to assist vessels operating in the Northern Sea Route.

The icebreakers will be capable of breaking ice up to 3 meters thick. They will escort tankers transporting oil and gas from Yamal, Gydan and Kara Sea shelf fields to APR markets.

At present, three Design 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers are deployed in the Arctic. Two more sister ships are under construction.