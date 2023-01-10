Russian Transport Sector in January-November 2022: Freight Traffic Down 1.1%

During January-November 2022, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport system was down 1.1% year-on-year to 7.25 bn tons.

According to the RF Statistics Agency, the largest volume was carried by road, up 0.5% year-on-year to more than 5 bn tons.

Rail freight declined by 3.6% year-on-year down to 1.13 bn tons.

Pipeline traffic was down 6.2% year-on-year to 971.2 mn tons. Gas pipeline transportation declined by 16.1% down to 434.9 mn tons. The volume of crude oil pipeline transportation increased by 3.9% to 496.6 mn tons and that of product pipeline transportation by 2.5% to 39.8 mn tons.

Sea freight grew by 19.3% year-on-year up to 25.4 mn tons.

Inland shipping volume remained much on the previous year’s level and amounted to 107.6 mn tons.

Air transport carried 0.6 mn tons, down 58.2% year-on-year.

In November 2022, all the transport modes carried 3.2% less cargo than in the previous month. Inland shipping segment was down significantly by 41.2%.