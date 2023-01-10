Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российского транспорта, 11 месяцев 2022: перевозки снизились на 1,1%
10.01.2023

Russian Transport Sector in January-November 2022: Freight Traffic Down 1.1%

    • During January-November 2022, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport system was down 1.1% year-on-year to 7.25 bn tons.

    According to the RF Statistics Agency, the largest volume was carried by road, up 0.5% year-on-year to more than 5 bn tons.

    Rail freight declined by 3.6% year-on-year down to 1.13 bn tons.

    Pipeline traffic was down 6.2% year-on-year to 971.2 mn tons. Gas pipeline transportation declined by 16.1% down to 434.9 mn tons. The volume of crude oil pipeline transportation increased by 3.9% to 496.6 mn tons and that of product pipeline transportation by 2.5% to 39.8 mn tons.

    Chart by Visualizer

    Sea freight grew by 19.3% year-on-year up to 25.4 mn tons.

    Inland shipping volume remained much on the previous year’s level and amounted to 107.6 mn tons.

    Air transport carried 0.6 mn tons, down 58.2% year-on-year.

    Chart by Visualizer

    In November 2022, all the transport modes carried 3.2% less cargo than in the previous month. Inland shipping segment was down significantly by 41.2%.


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.01.2023
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2022: Crude Oil Down
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in November 2022 increased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    09.01.2023
    Russian Railways Post Better Operational Results for 2022than Expected
    During the full year of 2022, Russian Railways loaded 1,234.3 mn tons of cargo. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022CommoditiesRail freightCargo
    0
    10.01.2023
    NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    NUTEP Container Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts terminal holding, set a monthly record […]
    2022Delo GroupgrainsNUTEP
    0
    10.01.2023
    Russian Black Sea Terminals Increase Grain Handling in December 2022
    In December 2022, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled some 2.83 mn […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022grainsPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.01.2023 NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    30.12.2022 Global Ports Consolidates Russian Terminals
    29.12.2022 First Full Train Shipment of Newsprint from Russia to India
    29.12.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2022
    29.12.2022 Regular Train Service from VSC to Togliatti
    27.12.2022 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2022 Down 5.8%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login