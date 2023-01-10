Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
НУТЭП в декабре установил рекорд по обработке контейнеров
10.01.2023

NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022

    • NUTEP Container Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts terminal holding, set a monthly record in December 2022 handling 64,445 TEU exceeding the previous record of 58,577 TEU achieved in March 2021.

    Both NUTEP and another DeloPorts asset, KSK grain terminal, posted record-breaking volumes for the full year of 2022, Delo Group said in a statement. NUTEP handled 582,498 TEU, up 6.8% year-on-year, and KSK loaded 5.97 mn tons of grain, up 24.2% year-on-year.

    Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts, commented: “In the container segment we were able to stabilize the situation despite the overall decline in transshipment volumes in the Azov-Black Sea basin, caused by the departure of global shipping lines. DeloPorts maintained high quality of service and built new logistics chains in cooperation with other companies of the Delo Group. We remain a reliable partner for Russian grain producers. Previously implemented investment projects, expansion of the KSK throughput capacity and the application of modern equipment allowed us to be prepared to meet the exceeded demand of exporters and for further increase of handling volumes in 2023”.

    Photo: Delo Group


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.01.2023
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2022: Crude Oil Down
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in November 2022 increased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    09.01.2023
    Russian Railways Post Better Operational Results for 2022than Expected
    During the full year of 2022, Russian Railways loaded 1,234.3 mn tons of cargo. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022CommoditiesRail freightCargo
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.01.2023 NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022
    30.12.2022 Global Ports Consolidates Russian Terminals
    29.12.2022 First Full Train Shipment of Newsprint from Russia to India
    29.12.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2022
    29.12.2022 Regular Train Service from VSC to Togliatti
    27.12.2022 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2022 Down 5.8%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login