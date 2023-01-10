NUTEP Sets Monthly Record in December 2022

NUTEP Container Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts terminal holding, set a monthly record in December 2022 handling 64,445 TEU exceeding the previous record of 58,577 TEU achieved in March 2021.

Both NUTEP and another DeloPorts asset, KSK grain terminal, posted record-breaking volumes for the full year of 2022, Delo Group said in a statement. NUTEP handled 582,498 TEU, up 6.8% year-on-year, and KSK loaded 5.97 mn tons of grain, up 24.2% year-on-year.

Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts, commented: “In the container segment we were able to stabilize the situation despite the overall decline in transshipment volumes in the Azov-Black Sea basin, caused by the departure of global shipping lines. DeloPorts maintained high quality of service and built new logistics chains in cooperation with other companies of the Delo Group. We remain a reliable partner for Russian grain producers. Previously implemented investment projects, expansion of the KSK throughput capacity and the application of modern equipment allowed us to be prepared to meet the exceeded demand of exporters and for further increase of handling volumes in 2023”.

Photo: Delo Group