Рус
«Совкомфлот» принял в эксплуатацию танкер «Океанский проспект»
29.12.2022

Sovcomflot Takers Delivery of Okeansky Prospect LNG Fueled Aframax

    • Sovcomflot has taken delivery of its new generation LNG-fuelled 112,600 dwt “Okeansky Prospect” Aframax tanker, the group said in a statement.

    The vessel construction at the Zvezda shipbuilding complex in the Russian Far East was financed by VEB.RF.

    The “Okeansky Prospect” is the lead ship in a series of two Aframax tankers ordered by SCF from Zvezda. The both vessels will be time-chartered by Rosneft to ship export designated cargo.

    The tankers will use LNG as primary fuel thus cutting CO2 and NOx emissions significantly and bringing particles and Sox emission down to the zero.

    The “Okeansky Prospect” is 250 m LOA, 44 m beam and has an ice class of 1А/1B, which allows her to operate round the year in areas with complicated ice conditions including ports in the Russian Far East and in the Russian Baltic.

    The tanker will fly the Russian flag and will be crewed by Russian seafarers.

    Following the tradition of naming Aframax tankers after main thoroughfares in major Russian cities, Sovcomflot has named the new vessel “Okeansky Prospect” after the main street in Vladivostok.

    Photo: courtesy of Sovcomflot


