Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«ТрансКонтейнер» запустил регулярный сервис с ВСК в Приволжье
29.12.2022

Regular Train Service from VSC to Togliatti

    • TransContainer has launched the first regular block train for containers from Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the port of Vostochny to Togliatti in Central Russia.

    According to TransContainer, the service is designed for serving importers in the Volga region. Consumer goods, medical devices, car parts and electric equipment are delivered with a weekly frequency to a transport and logistics center in Togliatti to be distributed to consumers in the region.

    The transit time from VSC to Togliatti is 10 days.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.10.2022
    TransContainer Appoints First VP
    Valery Veremeyev has been appointed First Vice President of TransContainer, the company said in […]
    AppointmentsTransContainer
    0
    08.04.2022
    New Rail Route for Chinese Agri Products to Russia
    RZD Logistics and UTLC have cooperated to launch a new reefer block train to […]
    Agri productsBlock trainChinaKazakhstan
    0
    18.04.2022
    Ruscon Sends First Block Train from Novorossiysk to Nakhodka
    In April, Ruscon, part of Delo Group, launched its first block train from Novorossiysk […]
    Block trainChinaDelo GroupVSC
    0
    19.04.2022
    TransContainer, Evropac, EFCO to Increase Vegetable Oil Transportation to China
    TransContainer, Evropac and EFCO Agricultural Holding have agreed to expand cooperation to increase the […]
    ChinaEFCOMemorandum of UnderstandingTransContainer
    0
    08.02.2022
    TransContainer Launches First Intermodal Service Using Unified CIM/SMGS Consignment Note
    TransContainer has launched the first intermodal service using the unified CIM/SMGS consignment note from […]
    Block trainChinaEurope Intermodal
    0
    12.08.2022
    New China – Russia Multimodal Container Service
    RZD Business Asset in cooperation with Octet Cargo have launched a new multimodal container […]
    Block trainChinaKani-KurganMultimodal
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    29.12.2022 Regular Train Service from VSC to Togliatti
    27.12.2022 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2022 Down 5.8%
    26.12.2022 Intermodal Service from China, Korea, Japan to Moscow
    26.12.2022 Container Terminal on Russia-China Border Modernization Completed
    23.12.2022 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in November 2022 Up 4.3%
    23.12.2022 FESCO Adds “FESCO Tatarstan” Container Ship to Its Fleet
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login