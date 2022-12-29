Regular Train Service from VSC to Togliatti

TransContainer has launched the first regular block train for containers from Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the port of Vostochny to Togliatti in Central Russia.

According to TransContainer, the service is designed for serving importers in the Volga region. Consumer goods, medical devices, car parts and electric equipment are delivered with a weekly frequency to a transport and logistics center in Togliatti to be distributed to consumers in the region.

The transit time from VSC to Togliatti is 10 days.

Photo: courtesy of TransContainer