Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Бумага пошла по восточной ветке МТК «Север-Юг» в Индию
29.12.2022

First Full Train Shipment of Newsprint from Russia to India

    • The St. Petersburg branch of RZD Logistics in cooperation with the company’s central office has organized a full train shipment of newsprint from Karelia in Russian Northwest to India using the eastern branch of the international North-South transport corridor.

    Thirty-two 80’ fitting platforms to carry fifty-three 40’ units for loading the newsprint were provided by RZD Business Asset.

    The train left from the railway station of Nigozero and will proceed via the territory of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran to Chennai in India.

    Photo: RZD Logistics


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.08.2022
    Russian Forestry Products Export in January-July 2022
    During January-July 2022, Russia exported 15.4 mn cubic meters of sawn goods, down 3.6% […]
    2022ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0
    29.03.2022
    Russia Extends Ammonium Nitrate Export Suspension
    The temporary suspension of ammonia nitrate export from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union […]
    BanExportFertilizers
    0
    29.07.2022
    Belarus to Reorient Export via Russian Ports
    Belarus is working on agreements to export its products via Russia’s northern and southern […]
    ExportLogisticsRussian FederationБеларусь
    0
    01.06.2022
    Russia Implements Quota for Scrap Metal Export
    The RF Government has implemented a quota for ferrous metal scrap to come into […]
    ExportQuotaScrap metal
    0
    08.08.2022
    Temporary Quota for Sulphur Export from RF
    The Government of the Russian Federation has introduced a quota for the export of […]
    ExportFertilizersQuotaSulphur
    0
    22.02.2022
    Ferrous Metals Export Value Up in 2021
    According to the RF Federal Customs Service statistics, during 2021 Russia exported 43.5 mn tons of ferrous metals, up 8.4% year-on-year.
    2021Customs statisticsExportFerrous metals
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    29.12.2022 First Full Train Shipment of Newsprint from Russia to India
    29.12.2022 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in November 2022
    29.12.2022 Regular Train Service from VSC to Togliatti
    27.12.2022 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in November 2022 Down 5.8%
    26.12.2022 Intermodal Service from China, Korea, Japan to Moscow
    26.12.2022 Container Terminal on Russia-China Border Modernization Completed
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login