First Full Train Shipment of Newsprint from Russia to India

The St. Petersburg branch of RZD Logistics in cooperation with the company’s central office has organized a full train shipment of newsprint from Karelia in Russian Northwest to India using the eastern branch of the international North-South transport corridor.

Thirty-two 80’ fitting platforms to carry fifty-three 40’ units for loading the newsprint were provided by RZD Business Asset.

The train left from the railway station of Nigozero and will proceed via the territory of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran to Chennai in India.

Photo: RZD Logistics