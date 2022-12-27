Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-October 2022

During January-October 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union increased by 13.8% year-on-year up to 227.7 bn euro.

According to Eurostat, while import from EU countries into Russia was down 36.3% during the 10 months of 2022 to 46.5 bn euro, export from Russia to the European Union surged by 42.6% up to 181.2 bn euro.

In October 2022, European exports to Russia declined by 42.7% down to 4.3 bn euro, Russian exports to the EU declined by 23.6% to 13.3 bn euro.

In January-October 2022 Russia rated the ninth largest importer from the EU. Among the largest exporters to the EU countries, Russia stepped down to fourth place after China, the USA and Great Britain.