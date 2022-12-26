Information analysis agency
Интермодальный сервис из Китая, Кореи и Японии в Москву через порт Находка
26.12.2022

Intermodal Service from China, Korea, Japan to Moscow

    • FESCO Transport Group as launched a new intermodal service from China, Republic of Korea and Japan to Moscow via the port of Nakhodka in the Russian Far East.

    The service combines shipping by the Group’s regular services to Nakhodka Sea Fishing Port from Busan and Inchon in Korea, Shanghai, Ningbo, Qingdao and Xingan in China (with transshipment in Busan) as well as from Hakata, Kobe, Nagoya, Toyama, Shimizu and Yokohama in Japan.

    The service frequency is fortnightly. It is designed to cater for consumer goods, electronic devices, construction materials and other imports.

    After unloading in Nakhodka the cargo is transported to Moscow by rail.

    The first train left the railway station of Rybniki in Nakhodka on December 18 carrying in gondola cars 49 40’ units delivered on board the “FESCO Yanina”. Midway, at the station of Formachevo in Chelyabinsk region, the containers will be unloaded from gondola cars onto fitting platforms to proceed to the station of Silikatnaya in Moscow. The estimated arrival date is January 1-2, 2023.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




