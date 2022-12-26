Container Terminal on Russia-China Border Modernization Completed

TransContainer has completed the reconstruction of its container terminal at the cross-border station of Zabaikalsk, a strategic border crossing gate accounting for some 30% of the total container traffic between Russia and China.

The reconstruction project was implemented in several stages starting in 2006 resulting the in the terminal capacity increasing 10-fold up to 555 thousand TEU per annum.

During this period, TransContainer invested into the project a total of more than 5 bn rubles ($80.4 mn).

Starting January 1, 2023, the terminal will be capable of handling daily 8-9 block trains with imports from China compared to the current 4-4.5 trains a day.

During the reconstruction, the crane rails were extended from 57 to 71 railcar, which allows of handling an entire block train at a time without additional maneuvering.

A new control point was put into operation, the territory of the roofed customs bonded warehouse was increased almost three-fold from 1,800 sqm to 5,000 sqm.

New handling equipment was acquired, including additional reach stackers and a RMG crane, and a container depot was added.

Photo: courtesy of TransContainer