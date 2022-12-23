FESCO Adds “FESCO Tatarstan” Container Ship to Its Fleet

FESCO Transport Group has added a 698 TEU container ship named “FESCO Tatarstan” to its fleet, the Group said in a statement.

The vessel will be deployed in cabotage service. She is to sail on her first voyage in early January 2023.

‘Expanding our fleet is one of the most important elements of the Group’s development strategy. Container shipping by sea remains the key segment in our business portfolio, which is especially important in a period when the economy is undergoing structural changes and the role of maritime services is growing,’ Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the FESCPO Board, commented.

FESCO is implementing a long-term fleet modernization programme. The “FESCO Tatarstan” is the seventh vessel acquired by the Group during the past two years and a half and bring the number of vessels in the company’s fleet to 23 units.

