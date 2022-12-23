Containerized Meat Products Shipments from Bryansk to China Start

Russia’s major agricultural holding Miratorg is starting regular containerized shipments of meat products it produces from Bryansk Oblast to China, Russian Railways said in their social media account.

The direct rail service is organized in cooperation between FESCO, the Group’s company Dalreftrans acting as the service operator.

According to Russian Railways, the first 24 reefer units are scheduled to leave the station of Bryansk-Lgovsky at the end of December.

The container yard at the station is equipped with racks with reefer sockets. Containers will be stuffed at Miratorg production site and delivered to the railway station for storage before the shipment is accumulated.

In future, as shipments are expected to grow, a full block train is planned to be launched.

Photo: Russian Railways