Инвестиции в контейнерные терминалы в Приморском крае превысят 170 млрд рублей
22.12.2022

Over 170 Bn Rubles to Be Invested into Primorsk Kray Container Terminals

    • Commercial Port of Vladivostoks is setting up Vostochny transport and logistics hib, Primorsk Kray Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said in his recent investment message.

    ‘This year, our regions has experienced a large-scale ‘turn eastwards’, and the sea ports have become points of attraction for cargo originating from APR countries,’ the regional government press office quotes Kozhemyako as saying.

    ‘In this environment, Commercial Port of Vladivostok is establishing Vostochny transport and logistics hub that envisages the construction of two deep-water berths with a depth up to 17 meters and a container terminal with an up to 1.2 mn TEU capacity,’ he added.

    The Governor also noted that investors are working on container terminal projects in Vladivostok, Bolshoy Kamen, Posyet, Slavyanka, the total investment amounting to more than 170 bn rubles ($734 mn).

    ‘Besides, agreements to build by 2026 six transport and logistics centers for up to 6 mn containers annually that will operate coordinating their technology processes with sea ports,’ Kozhemyako said.

    Photo: Primorsk Kray government press office


