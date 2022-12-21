Vostochnny Port Accomplishes Stage One of New Berth Construction

Vostochny Port has completed the first stage of the project to build Berth 52 of Stage 3 of its specialized coal terminal, the port said in a statement.

The new berth construction is part of the project aimed at expanding the quayside of Vostochny Port to increase the annual handling capacity of the company up to 70 mn tons.

Under the project, 696.5 meter of quay is to be built that will have a capacity, the existing Berth 51 included, of 21.8 mn tons per annum.

Now that the first stage of the berth is completed, the port capacity has increased from 55 to 58 mn tons, Vadim Baibak, MD of Vostochny Port, said.

The quayside now is 355 meters allowing of accommodating Capesize bulkers of up to 180,000 dwt thus improving the handling operations efficiency, he added.

The depth at Berths 51, 52 is currently 16.5 meters. The project envisages increasing it up to 18 m and dredging the fairway and the maneuvering basin at the two berths to a depth of 19 meters, which will make it the deepest in the region.

Photo: courtesy of Vostochny Port