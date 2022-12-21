Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
«Восточный Порт» завершил начальный этап строительства нового причала
21.12.2022

Vostochnny Port Accomplishes Stage One of New Berth Construction

    • Vostochny Port has completed the first stage of the project to build Berth 52 of Stage 3 of its specialized coal terminal, the port said in a statement.

    The new berth construction is part of the project aimed at expanding the quayside of Vostochny Port to increase the annual handling capacity of the company up to 70 mn tons.

    Under the project, 696.5 meter of quay is to be built that will have a capacity, the existing Berth 51 included, of 21.8 mn tons per annum.

    Now that the first stage of the berth is completed, the port capacity has increased from 55 to 58 mn tons, Vadim Baibak, MD of Vostochny Port, said.

    The quayside now is 355 meters allowing of accommodating Capesize bulkers of up to 180,000 dwt thus improving the handling operations efficiency, he added.

    The depth at Berths 51, 52 is currently 16.5 meters. The project envisages increasing it up to 18 m and dredging the fairway and the maneuvering basin at the two berths to a depth of 19 meters, which will make it the deepest in the region.

    Photo: courtesy of Vostochny Port


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.07.2022
    Bukhta Sever Oil Terminal Construction Starts
    Rosneft has started building Russia’s largest oil delivery point and the main cargo berth […]
    Bukhta SeverInvestment projectOil&GasRosneft
    0
    08.12.2022
    Rosneft Inaugurates Berth to Serve Vostok Oil Project
    RN-Vankor, the upstream division of Rosneft, has completed building a berth on the Yenissei […]
    BerthInfrastructureInvestment projectUpstream
    0
    12.01.2022
    Vitino Port Sold to Strategic Investor
    Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank has announced the sale of 90% in Nord Star, the operator […]
    ArcticBTAInvestment projectSale
    0
    15.03.2022
    Coal and Coke Export Declines in January 2022
    According to the RF Federal Customs Service, in January 2022 Russia exported 11.3 mn […]
    2022СoalCustoms statisticsExport
    0
    22.03.2022
    Grain Terminal and Gas Processing Plant Projects in Ust-Luga Approved
    The interdepartmental commission under the government of Leningrad region has approved the location of […]
    gasgrainsInvestment projectTerminal project
    0
    28.07.2022
    Fertilizers Terminal Project for Russian Far East
    A terminal to handle fertilizers is to be built in Primorsk Kray in the […]
    FertilizersInvestment projectMethanolNakhodka
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.12.2022 Over 170 Bn Rubles to Be Invested into Primorsk Kray Container Terminals
    22.12.2022 First Block Train from Uzbekistan to Europe via Middle Corridor
    21.12.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 4.1% in November 2022
    21.12.2022 Far Eastern Railway Sets Daily Container Loading Record
    20.12.2022 Multimodal Russia – China – Viet Nam Service Launched
    19.12.2022 Terminal Astafiev Launches Block Train to Novosibirsk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.12.2022 Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login