Russia Sets Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Export

The Government of the Russian Federation has made a decision to extend the quotas for mineral fertilizers export into the next year. They will remain in force starting January 1 through May 31, 2023.

According to the RF Government press office, the export quota has been set at slightly over 11.8 mn tons. The Ministry of industry and trade is responsible for distributing the quota between mineral fertilizers manufacturers.

The quota does not apply to mineral fertilizers exports to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The quota is expected to help maintain a sufficient supply of mineral fertilizers to the domestic market.