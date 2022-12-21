Far Eastern Railway Sets Daily Container Loading Record

December 17, the Far Eastern Railway loaded a maximum daily number of containers to/from sea ports and container terminals amounting to 4,318 TEU. This exceeds the daily average loading of 3,587 TEU in December by 731 TEU.

According to Russian Railways, 1,399 was loaded at the station of Nakhodka-Vostochnaya, 969 TEU at the station of Vladivostok, and 430 TEU at the station of Ussuriysk. Containers were also loaded at the station of Vanino.

The number of containers loaded at the Far Eastern Railway stations grew by 10% year-on-year in January-November 2022 amounting to 941 thousand TEU, laden and empties included.

Photo: Russian Railways