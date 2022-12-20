Multimodal Russia – China – Viet Nam Service Launched

TransContainer has announced the launch of a multimodal service to carry containerized cargo betweeb Russia and CIS countries and Viet Nam via VSC terminal in the Russian Far East and the port of Nansha in China.

Export cargo originating from different regions in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are delivered to Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the port of Vostochny to be shipped to Nansha in China and then to Haiphong and Ho Shi Minh in Viet Nam. On the return trip, imports are delivered.

TransContainer provides containers and organizes railway transportation and shipping by sea. The transit time between VSC and Viet Nam makes about 25 days.

Photo: TransContainer