«Терминал Астафьева» отправил первый контейнерный поезд в Новосибирск
19.12.2022

Terminal Astafiev Launches Block Train to Novosibirsk

    • Terminal Astafiev and Logoper-Stafiev have teamed up to launch a block train from Terminal Astafiev to Novosibirsk.

    This is an addition to the block trains from the terminal to Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg. The plan is to launch one more block train to Vladivostok.

    Other plans include expanding lock train geography to include destinations in Moscow Oblast, Krasnodar Kray, and Sverdlovsk Oblast.

    Terminal Astafiev started handling international cargo this year after opening a customs control zone on its territory. The terminal is working to increase the number of train runs investing into infrastructure and equipment.


