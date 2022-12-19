Subsidies to Build Railway to New Lavna Port

Some 37.7 bn rubles ($606.3 mn) is to be assigned from the federal budget to build railway to the Lavna coal terminal under construction in Murmansk region, according to the order signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin.

The federal subsidy will be used to build a 49.7 km long railway line from the station of Vykhodnaya to the station of Lavna. The new line will be used mainly to serve thw18 mn tons per annum coal terminal. The project includes building a railway bridge over the Tuloma River and a railway access to the port.

The new railway section is to be completed in December 2024, when the terminal is expected to reach the project capacity.