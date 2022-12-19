Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Балтийского бассейна в марте 2022 года в деталях
19.12.2022

Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 73.6% in November2022

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.03.2022
    Car and Truck Import and Export in January 2022
    According to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics, in January 2022, Russia’s car export was up 48.9% year-on-year and down 16.7% month-on-month to make 7 thousand units.
    2022ExportCarsImport
    0
    02.08.2022
    Azov and Black Sea Basin Throughput in June 2022: Timber and Logs Up 4-Fold
    The total cargo throughput via the Azov and Black Sea basin ports in June […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    08.02.2022
    New Port Project Starts in Sakhalin
    Design work to develop a new port on the eastern shore of the island […]
    ConcessionInvestment projectPortsPorts
    0
    28.01.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 4, 2022
    On week 4, there is a slight increase in rates in the Azov and […]
    2022BulkersSea of AzovSea of Azov
    0
    25.03.2022
    Azov and Black Sea Basin Throughput in February 2022: Ore Down
    The total cargo throughput via the Azov and Black Sea basin ports in February 2022 increased by 0.7% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    19.04.2022
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 44.3% in March 2022
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in March 2022 decreased by 44.3% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.12.2022 Multimodal Russia – China – Viet Nam Service Launched
    19.12.2022 Terminal Astafiev Launches Block Train to Novosibirsk
    19.12.2022 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Drops 73.6% in November2022
    16.12.2022 TransContainer Modernizes Container Terminal in Kazan
    15.12.2022 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 28.9% in November 2022
    14.12.2022 Novotrans Starts Transporting Containers from Russian Far East
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login