16.12.2022

TransContainer Modernizes Container Terminal in Kazan

    • TransContainer has completed the reconstruction of its Lagernaya container terminal in Kazan increasing its annual capacity by 60% up to 31,000 TEU, the company said in a statement.

    The project was executed during 2020-2022, the capital expenditures amounting to some 150 mn rubles ($2.4 mn). During the reconstruction the terminal continued to handle containers.

    During the reconstruction, the railway front was expanded from 11 to 52 railcars, a new 10,000 sqm yard was built, the crane rails were modernized, the crane yard was extended by 75 meters, a new firefighting pipeline system was built and a state of the art lighting system installed.

    The next stage of the terminal modernization project envisages adding 16,000 TEU of capacity.

    The terminal in Kazan is specialized in serving domestic and international block trains to/from other Russian regions including the Urals, Siberia and the Russian Far East and China.

    The terminal handles such commodities as synthetic cleaning agents, polyethylene, polycarbonate, food products, machinery, equipment, lubricants and materials for petrochemical industry.

    The Lagernaya terminal accounts for some 65% of the total container loading in Tatarstan.

    Photo: courtesy of TransContainer


