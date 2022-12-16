Mechel Deploys New Handler in Temryuk

Port Mechel Temryuk, part of the transport division of Mechel Group, has put into operation a new highly efficient wheel material handler, the Group said in a statement.

SANY SMHW-48 is designed to unload bulk cargo from railcars, stacking it, loading onto vessels and other operations. The capacity is up to 210 tons per hour, the maximum horizontal handling point is 18 meters with a capacity of 4.1 ton.

By deploying the new equipment Mechel expects to improve operations efficiency at Temryuk. The handler is capable of unloading coal from two gondola cars without moving from one car to another.

The handler is equipped with a state of the art engine control system and a hydraulic system that allow of cutting fuel consumption by 10%.

Photo: Mechel