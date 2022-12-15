Norilsk Nickel’s Container Ship Makes Test Voyage from Shanghai to Murmansk and St. Petersburg

The Arctic class container vessel “Monchegorsk” owned and operated by Norilsk Nickel has completed a test voyage from Shanghai to Murmansk and St. Petersburg. The transit time from the East China Sea to the Gulf of Finland made 34 days, Norilsk Nickel said in its social media account.

The diesel electric vessel delivered to China copper and other metal products of Norilsk Nickel. After unloading in Shanghai the ship proceeded for planned docking to Zhoushan and then set sail for St. Petersburg carrying consumer goods and food products.

Norilsk Nickel owns and operates five container ships, a tanker and a port icebreaker, which support the company’s transport and logistics activities.

Photo: Norilsk Nickel