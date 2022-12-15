Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнеровоз «Норникеля» совершил экспериментальный рейс Шанхай – Мурманск – Петербург
15.12.2022

Norilsk Nickel’s Container Ship Makes Test Voyage from Shanghai to Murmansk and St. Petersburg

    • The Arctic class container vessel “Monchegorsk” owned and operated by Norilsk Nickel has completed a test voyage from Shanghai to Murmansk and St. Petersburg. The transit time from the East China Sea to the Gulf of Finland made 34 days, Norilsk Nickel said in its social media account.

    The diesel electric vessel delivered to China copper and other metal products of Norilsk Nickel. After unloading in Shanghai the ship proceeded for planned docking to Zhoushan and then set sail for St. Petersburg carrying consumer goods and food products.

    Norilsk Nickel owns and operates five container ships, a tanker and a port icebreaker, which support the company’s transport and logistics activities.

    Photo: Norilsk Nickel


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.08.2022
    New Multimodal Service from China to Russia via Novorossiysk
    Ruscon, a logistics operator, part of Delo Group, has launched a new multimodal container […]
    ChinaDelo GroupMultimodalNovorossiysk
    0
    01.06.2022
    First Flexi Train from Tula to China
    A block train loaded with 82 containers with flexitanks departed from Tula in Central […]
    Block trainChinaFlexitank
    0
    16.05.2022
    FESCO Launches Public Block Train from Shanghai to Moscow
    FESCO has announced launching a public block train from Shanghai to Moscow in the […]
    Block trainChinaFESCO Moscow
    0
    27.10.2022
    New Rail Service from China to Russia via Kazakhstan
    SWIFT-RUS has launched a new rail container service from China to Russia. The first […]
    Block trainChinaRail serviceSWIFT
    0
    02.12.2022
    FESCO Plans China – St. Petersburg Deep Sea Service
    Capacity limitations of the railway border crossing points in the Russian Far East prompt […]
    ChinaDeep SeaFESCO Liner service
    0
    29.08.2022
    Block Train from Chinese Guangyuan to St. Petersburg Launched
    A China-Europe block train loaded with 50 containers of coated paper, mechanical and electrical […]
    Block trainChinaSt. Petersburg
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.12.2022 Novotrans Starts Transporting Containers from Russian Far East
    13.12.2022 TransContainer Upgrades Krasnoyarsk Rail Terminal
    12.12.2022 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals in January-October 2022
    09.12.2022 Container Traffic via Russia’s Caspian Ports Up 6-Fold in October 2022
    08.12.2022 Ruissian Railways Offer 20% Discount for North-South Transport Corridor Freight
    07.12.2022 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 3.4% YoY in January-November 2022
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login