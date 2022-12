The Main Department of State Expertise has granted approval for the project documentation and engineering survey to build Berth 27 at the grain terminal in the port of Azov.

The new berth is expected to increase the handling capacity of the Azov Grain Complex by 1.75 mn tons per annum from 8.47 mn tons to 10.2 mn tons per annum.

After Berths 17 and 28 are built, the quay length in the port of Azov will make 964.2 meters.

Photo: Main Department of State Expertise / TASS, Erik Romanenko