Novotrans Starts Transporting Containers from Russian Far East

Novotrans has started transporting container from Russian Far East ports by rail. On December 13, the first shipment consisting of 43 company-owned gondola cars with containers left Vladivostok for the railway station of Koltsovo in the Urals under a contract with FESCO Integrated Transport.

At present, Novotrans has signed contracts with Commercial Port of Vladivostok, Nakhodka Dry Port, FESCO Integrated Transport and TransContainer and is negotiating agreements with other market players in order to increase container transportation from sea ports in the Russian Far East.

In 2023, the company intends to offer container transportation in gondola cars on a regular basis and significantly expand their volume.

