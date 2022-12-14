Global Ports Announces Acquisition of Eurobonds

Global Ports Investments PLC has announced that the Group has purchased in the open market U.S.$198,399,000.00 of U.S.$350,000,000 6.50 per cent Guaranteed Notes due in 2023 issued by Global Ports (Finance) PLC.

Following the acquisition, the outstanding principal amount of the Notes is U.S.$82,949,000.

The transactions were made in order to improve the Group’s debt maturity profile and decrease FX risk exposure, which is one of the Group’s objectives and an area where the Group continues to seek further opportunities.

Photo: Global Ports