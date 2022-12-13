TransContainer Upgrades Krasnoyarsk Rail Terminal

TransContainer has completed the reconstruction of its Bazaikha container terminal in Krasnoyarsk increasing its annual capacity 3.5-fold up to 250,000 TEU, the company said in a statement.

The project was executed during 2011-2022, the capital expenditures amounting to some 1.2 bn rubles ($19.3 mn). During the reconstruction the terminal continued to handle containers.62 to 142 railcars.

During the reconstruction, two new electric gantry cranes and three reach stackers were put into operation at the terminal. New crane rails were installed, and the power supply, lighting and video monitoring systems were modernized.

The terminal in Krasnoyarsk is specialized serving export and import block trains routed via land-based border crossing points and in handling sawn goods, aluminum products, pellets, and ferrous metal scrap.

Photo: courtesy of TransContainer