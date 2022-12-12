Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
New RMG Cranes at VSC
12.12.2022

Top 5 Russian Container Terminals in January-October 2022

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.11.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 46, 2022
    Оn week 47, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022BulkersFreight ratesSea of Azov
    0
    09.09.2022
    Global Ports to upgrade VSC box terminal
    Global Ports Group operator of specialized port terminals in Russia and the Corporation for […]
    AgreementContainer terminalFar EastGlobal Ports
    0
    20.01.2022
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports in December 2021 Declines
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in December 2021 decreased by […]
    2021BalticContainer throughput
    0
    05.03.2022
    Car Sales in Russia Down 5% YoY in February
    According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB) statistics, the sales of new cars […]
    2022AEBCar sales
    0
    06.05.2022
    Russian Transport System Freight in January-March 2022
    During January-March 2022, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Russian FederationTransport
    0
    05.08.2022
    New Car Sales Down 75% YoY in July
    The sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia during January-July 2022 […]
    2022AEBAutomotiveCars
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.12.2022 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals in January-October 2022
    09.12.2022 Container Traffic via Russia’s Caspian Ports Up 6-Fold in October 2022
    08.12.2022 Ruissian Railways Offer 20% Discount for North-South Transport Corridor Freight
    07.12.2022 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 3.4% YoY in January-November 2022
    06.12.2022 Direct China Service via Northern Sea Route Makes Second Call at St. Petersburg
    06.12.2022 Modul Expands Direct St. Petersburg – India Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login