New Logistics Center Project for Vladivostok

Gamma, a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok, has embarked on a project to build an A Class logistics center in Vladivostok under an agreement with Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

According to Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the project worth 383 mn rubles ($6.3 mn) envisages putting into operation 11,000 sqm of warehousing facilities and 1,000 sqm of office space.

‘The demand for state of the art warehousing facilities in the Russian Far East remain high. Moreover, it is growing in the wake of the developments in 2022, which spurred cargo flows changing directions from Europe to Asia,’ says Alexey Karnovich, MD of Gamma.

Other factors heating the market are the entrance of major retailers into regional markets as well as the growth of local production. Gamma’s project will help satisfy the need of exporters and importers, local manufacturers and federal retailers in quality warehousing space, Karnovich said.

Gamma is partnering with another Free Port of Vladivostok resident Mega, which put into operation the first Class A warehouse in Vladivostok in 2017. At present, Mega manages more than 17,000 sqm of warehousing facilities and more than 3,000 sq m of office estate.