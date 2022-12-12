Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый логистический комплекс построят во Владивостоке
12.12.2022

New Logistics Center Project for Vladivostok

    • Gamma, a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok, has embarked on a project to build an A Class logistics center in Vladivostok under an agreement with Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

    According to Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the project worth 383 mn rubles ($6.3 mn) envisages putting into operation 11,000 sqm of warehousing facilities and 1,000 sqm of office space.

    ‘The demand for state of the art warehousing facilities in the Russian Far East remain high. Moreover, it is growing in the wake of the developments in 2022, which spurred cargo flows changing directions from Europe to Asia,’ says Alexey Karnovich, MD of Gamma.

    Other factors heating the market are the entrance of major retailers into regional markets as well as the growth of local production. Gamma’s project will help satisfy the need of exporters and importers, local manufacturers and federal retailers in quality warehousing space, Karnovich said.

    Gamma is partnering with another Free Port of Vladivostok resident Mega, which put into operation the first Class A warehouse in Vladivostok in 2017. At present, Mega manages more than 17,000 sqm of warehousing facilities and more than 3,000 sq m of office estate.


  • Statistics and Analysis for All RF Sea Ports and Terminals


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    10.03.2022
    New Shipyard to Be Built in Russian Far East
    International Innovation Maritime Construction and Ship Repair Center Ltd., a resident of the free […]
    Investment projectRussian Far EastShipbuildingShipyard
    0
    19.01.2022
    Container Terminal in Olya a Priority Task – Astrakhan Oblast Governor
    Developing a container terminal in the Caspian port of Olya is a priority, Astrakhan […]
    Container terminalInvestment projectNorth - South corridorOlya
    0
    10.02.2022
    New Block Train from Irkutsk to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transportation Group has announced launching a regular train service branded FESCO Angara Shuttle […]
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokИркутск
    0
    24.06.2022
    New Block Train from Vladivostok to Minsk
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a new block train branded FESCO Minsk Shuttle from […]
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokБеларусь
    0
    23.06.2022
    Cold Store for Sweet Desserts
    Dessert Fantasy, a sweet dessert producer, has concluded a contract with ILR Construction to design […]
    Cold storeInfrastructure projectKnight FrankWarehouse
    0
    19.10.2022
    Logistics Center to be Built near Nizhneleninskoe – Tunjian Rail Bridge
    A new logistics center is planned to be built on the territory adjacent to […]
    BridgeChinaCross-borderInvestment project
    0


  •  


  • customs statistics




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.12.2022 Top 5 Russian Container Terminals in January-October 2022
    09.12.2022 Container Traffic via Russia’s Caspian Ports Up 6-Fold in October 2022
    08.12.2022 Ruissian Railways Offer 20% Discount for North-South Transport Corridor Freight
    07.12.2022 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 3.4% YoY in January-November 2022
    06.12.2022 Direct China Service via Northern Sea Route Makes Second Call at St. Petersburg
    06.12.2022 Modul Expands Direct St. Petersburg – India Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login