Information analysis agency
Рус
Крупнейший в России плавдок прибыл к месту работы
09.12.2022

Russia’s Largest Floating Dock Arrives at Place of Deployment

    • December 8 the port of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East saw the arrival of PD-100, the largest floating dock in Russia and one of the largest of the kind in the world.

    According to the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), the floating dock was transported from Qingdao in China for the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex

    On completing customs formalities, the dock proceeded to the destination where it will be deployed, at the anchorage in the Chazhma Bay in the Peter the Great Gulf.

    The facility will be used for ship repair and maintenance.

    Details of PD-100:

    • length: 351.4 m;
    • width: 95.5 m;
    • height from bottom to top deck: 30.5 м;
    • displacement: 92.6 thousand tons.

    Photo: Rosmorrechflot


  •  


