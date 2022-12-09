Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Ноябрьские продажи на российском авторынке выросли на 2,6%
09.12.2022

Car Sales in Russia Grow MoM in November 2022

    • The sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia during January-November 2022 dropped 60.9% year-on-year to make some 548.9 thousand units.

    In November alone, 46.7 thousand cars and light commercial vehicles were sold, down 61.6% year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) has reported. Month-on-month, car sales however grew by 2.6%.

    Lada remained the leader of the Russian car market in November 2022 with its sales down 17.9% year-on-year to 21.7 thousand units.

    Haval retained the second position with 4.6 thousand units sold, down 7.3% year-on-year.

    GAZ commercial vehicles continue to rate the third selling 4.2 thousand units, down 22.2% year-on-year.

    Geely forced KIA out of the Top 5 climbing up to the fourth position with 3.5 thousand cars sold in November, up 24.1% year-on-year.

    Russia’s UAZ remained the fifth with some 3.5 thousand cars sold, up 13.8% year-on-year.

    Chart by Visualizer
    Chart by Visualizer

    Worth noting is that all the brands of the Top 5 demonstrated positive month-on-month growth in November.

    Year-on-year, very few brands sold in the Russian market demonstrated positive dynamics in November, the few exceptions apart from UAS and Geely being China’s DFM (up 2.2-fold) and FAW (up 23%).


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.05.2022
    New Multimodal Service for Automotive Industry
    TramsContainer is launching a new multimodal service to transport car parts from Turkey to […]
    AutomotiveKazakhstanMultimodalNovorossiysk
    0
    17.08.2022
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 44% in July 2022
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports dropped 44% year-on-year in June 2022 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Container ShippingPorts
    0
    01.12.2022
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 48, 2022
    On week 48, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region began to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022BulkersFreight ratesSea of Azov
    0
    04.03.2022
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2022 Up 18.5%
    The total container throughput via the Arctic basin ports in January 2022 increased by 18.5% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2022Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    03.10.2022
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in August 2022 Up 36.5%
    In August 2022, Russian Arctic ports handled 17.7 thousand TEU, up 36.5% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.11.2022
    Container Traffic via Russian Sea Ports Down 26% in October 2022
    The aggregate container traffic via all the Russian sea ports made 354.8 thousand TEU […]
    Only for subscribers
    2022PortsContainer throughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    09.12.2022 Container Traffic via Russia’s Caspian Ports Up 6-Fold in October 2022
    08.12.2022 Ruissian Railways Offer 20% Discount for North-South Transport Corridor Freight
    07.12.2022 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 3.4% YoY in January-November 2022
    06.12.2022 Direct China Service via Northern Sea Route Makes Second Call at St. Petersburg
    06.12.2022 Modul Expands Direct St. Petersburg – India Service
    06.12.2022 Ruscon Loads Linseeds into Liner Bags
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2022 Russia Increases Nitric Fertilizers Export Quota
    16.11.2022 Russia’s Vice Premier on Transport Corridors Development
    15.11.2022 Draft Bill on Northern Delivery Developed
    14.11.2022 Russian Railways’ Investment Programmee 2023 Worth More than Trillion Rubles
    08.11.2022 Russian Ports to Add 50 Million Tons Capacity in 2022
    28.10.2022 Delo’s Grain Terminal Approved for Exports to China
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found

  • Login