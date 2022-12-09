Car Sales in Russia Grow MoM in November 2022

The sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia during January-November 2022 dropped 60.9% year-on-year to make some 548.9 thousand units.

In November alone, 46.7 thousand cars and light commercial vehicles were sold, down 61.6% year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) has reported. Month-on-month, car sales however grew by 2.6%.

Lada remained the leader of the Russian car market in November 2022 with its sales down 17.9% year-on-year to 21.7 thousand units.

Haval retained the second position with 4.6 thousand units sold, down 7.3% year-on-year.

GAZ commercial vehicles continue to rate the third selling 4.2 thousand units, down 22.2% year-on-year.

Geely forced KIA out of the Top 5 climbing up to the fourth position with 3.5 thousand cars sold in November, up 24.1% year-on-year.

Russia’s UAZ remained the fifth with some 3.5 thousand cars sold, up 13.8% year-on-year.

Worth noting is that all the brands of the Top 5 demonstrated positive month-on-month growth in November.

Year-on-year, very few brands sold in the Russian market demonstrated positive dynamics in November, the few exceptions apart from UAS and Geely being China’s DFM (up 2.2-fold) and FAW (up 23%).